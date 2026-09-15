/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Exclusive: Preeti Jhangiani and husband Parvin Dabas share what Lord Ganesha means to them and their festive traditions

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Ganesh Chaturthi stands as one of India's most cherished festivals, celebrated with deep devotion to honour the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and the remover of obstacles. While devotees across the country bring Ganpati idols home following traditional rituals, actor couple Preeti Jhangiana and Parvin Dabas spoke exclusively to Zee News Digital about their personal connection to the festival and how they celebrate the auspicious day with their family.
Detailing their annual morning routine, the couple shared how their celebrations begin at home alongside their two sons. Explaining what they do, they said, "So every year we celebrate Ganpati by, firstly we do a puja in the morning of a Ganesha statue which is in our home. Every morning we start with the Ganesh Aarti on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. And we do an Aarti and we decorate the puja with our two boys, we decorate the statue with our two boys. We put marigold flowers on Ganesha. We put a tikka on Ganesha. We do Ganesha Aarti. And then after that it's usually a flurry of going to all of our friends' houses who have kept Ganesha at their home. And yeah, it's like a very festive day full of celebrations."
The couple further highlighted that the day is centred around visiting loved ones and sharing food:
"And it's a lot of friends who keep, a lot of our friends keep the Ganesha at their home, and we visit friends. We eat laddus, we eat lots of prasadam. We distribute sweets to everyone in our building as well as to all of our staff members. And yeah, it's basically a day of peace, of fasting, not of fasting, of peace, of spirituality, of enjoying with our friends and family."
Reflecting on their personal connection to the deity, Preeti shared her ties to the state, "Lord Ganesha holds a very special place in our hearts. Since we've been in Maharashtra, I mean, I'm born and brought up here in Maharashtra, and Parveen has also been here for so many years- it's celebrated so widely, so we've always been a part of the celebrations, and every time we start something new, we always take the blessings of Lord Ganesha. He holds a very special place in our hearts. He's wise, he's humorous, he's always laughing, and he's always in our hearts."
Concluding their thoughts on the festival's meaning, they emphasised Lord Ganesha's role as a source of strength: "Lord Ganesh is the God of wisdom, prosperity and for the removal of all obstacles. Everybody always runs to Lord Ganesha when they are in trouble and for us too. He is someone we pray to every single day and Ganesh Chaturthi to mark his birth anniversary is a very special day for us. And he is somebody we remember every single day but on Ganesh Chaturthi we make sure to offer special prasad, special prayers and specially remember him."
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