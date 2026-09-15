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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Exclusive: Preeti Jhangiani and husband Parvin Dabas share what Lord Ganesha means to them and their festive traditions

In an exclusive conversation with Zee News Digital, Preeti Jhangiani and husband Parvin Dabas opened up about their family traditions, morning rituals, and spiritual connection with Lord Ganesha on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Written ByAhana Tiwari
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 02:43 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 02:43 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Exclusive: Preeti Jhangiani and husband Parvin Dabas share what Lord Ganesha means to them and their festive traditions
Image Credit: @jhangianipreeti/Instagram

About the Author

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari is a trainee sub-editor with a keen eye for storytelling, performances, and cultural nuance. She has reviewed films and series, including Mahavatar Narsimha, Aap Jaisa Koi, and Stranger Things. Always seeking to bridge the gap between audiences and celebrities, Ahana has conducted interviews with artists such as Sangram Singh and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, and even engaged with Kangana Ranaut during the Team India Jersey Paralympian Launch.

She has attended high-profile events like the Kantara success party, giving her firsthand exposure to industry trends and the entertainment landscape. This is her first professional role in media, where she continues to build a reputation as a sharp, perceptive voice in journalism. 

She can be reached at Ahana.Tiwari@zeemedia.com or on X @ahanatiwari0

 

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 Exclusive: Preeti Jhangiani and husband Parvin Dabas share what Lord Ganesha means to them and their festive traditions
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