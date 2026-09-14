/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Heartwarming photos of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan with Klin Kaara go viral

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Megastar Chiranjeevi hosted a grand festive celebration at his residence in Hyderabad. The entire Mega family gathered to perform traditional prayers and seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Photos from the private family event quickly went viral across social media platforms, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.
A major highlight of the domestic puja was the presence of Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter, Klin Kaara. Both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen sitting together with the little girl during the rituals, guiding her through the prayers. Images showing Chiranjeevi holding his granddaughter lovingly and performing the aarti together created a heartwarming buzz among followers.
Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chavithi, marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India, the festival involves placing clay idols of Lord Ganesha in homes and public pandals. Families come together to offer traditional sweets like modaks and laddu while performing daily prayers over several days before the idol immersion (Visarjan).
Ahead of this year's celebrations, Chiranjeevi also championed an eco-conscious message by promoting the "Seed Ganesha" initiative alongside the Green India Challenge. Urging devotees to protect water bodies from pollution caused by Plaster of Paris idols, the veteran actor advocated using natural clay idols embedded with seeds, allowing them to sprout into plants after home immersion.
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