/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kajol visits Ganpati pandal for Bappa’s darshan, says 'I am so loved’

Mumbai: Actress Kajol added a special family touch to her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as she donned a saree gifted by her daughter Nysa while visiting a Ganpati pandal for Bappa’s darshan. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dilwale’ actress shared glimpses of her festive outing and revealed the sentimental significance behind her traditional look. The actress paired the saree with a gajra in her hair, which was crocheted by one of her best friends. Sharing the pictures, Kajol expressed gratitude for the love and blessings surrounding her.