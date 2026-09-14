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  • /Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kajol visits Ganpati pandal for Bappa’s darshan, says 'I am so loved’

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kajol visits Ganpati pandal for Bappa’s darshan, says 'I am so loved’

Kajol added a heartfelt family touch to her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations as she visited a Ganpati pandal wearing a saree gifted by her daughter Nysa. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 03:09 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 03:11 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kajol visits Ganpati pandal for Bappa’s darshan, says 'I am so loved’
Image Credit: Kajol, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kajol visits Ganpati pandal for Bappa’s darshan, says 'I am so loved’
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