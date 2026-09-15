/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kartik Aaryan celebrates festival in UK, enjoys modak and chhole bhature

London: Despite being away from home and busy shooting for his upcoming film in London, actor Kartik Aaryan brought a touch of desi spirit to ‘pardes’ as he celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi there. On Monday, he shared a picture of himself holding a little idol of Lord Ganesha. In the following Instagram post, he gave a glimpse of an outlet with modaks on its menu. Later, he shared a picture of himself relishing a plate of chole bhature.