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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kartik Aaryan celebrates festival in UK, enjoys modak and chhole bhature

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kartik Aaryan recently took to social media to share how he celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi this year in the UK.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 09:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 09:37 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kartik Aaryan celebrates festival in UK, enjoys modak and chhole bhature
Image Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Kartik Aaryan celebrates festival in UK, enjoys modak and chhole bhature
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