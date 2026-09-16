/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Mohit Malhotra shares his connection with Bappa, ‘You learn to celebrate and let go'

Mumbai: Known for work in popular shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Sasural Genda Phool, Jamai Raja, Naagin 5 and Bhagya Lakshmi, actor Mohit Malhotra shared that for him, Ganpati Bappa represents the ability to begin again. Speaking about his personal connection with Bappa, Mohit said in a statement: "For me, Bappa has always represented faith, positivity and the ability to begin again. There is something very comforting about the idea of starting something new with a clear mind and trusting that the path will unfold. I also associate Bappa with being grounded.”