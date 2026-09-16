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  • /Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Mohit Malhotra shares his connection with Bappa, ‘You learn to celebrate and let go'

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Mohit Malhotra shares his connection with Bappa, ‘You learn to celebrate and let go'

Mohit Malhotra, known for shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Jamai Raja and Naagin 5, opened up about his personal connection with Ganpati Bappa. The actor said the festival reminds him to stay grounded, be grateful and embrace new beginnings.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 01:24 PM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 01:24 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Mohit Malhotra shares his connection with Bappa, ‘You learn to celebrate and let go'
Image Credit: Mohit Malhotra, Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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