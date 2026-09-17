/Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh seek Bappa’s blessings at Lalbaugcha Raja - Watch

New Delhi: Mumbai's famed Lalbaugcha Raja pandal has drawn a steady stream of Bollywood stars and prominent public figures seeking Bappa's blessings this Ganesh Chaturthi. Among the latest to visit were Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, who arrived at the pandal together.
Genelia fully embraced the Maharashtrian festive spirit, looking regal in her purple traditional attire while Riteish perfectly complemented her look in traditional ethnic menswear. Have a look at the video here:
Known as one of Bollywood’s most beloved and down-to-earth power couples, they arrived together hand-in-hand to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The Lalbaugcha Raja pandal was intensely packed with a massive sea of devotees. Paparazzi and fans swarmed the duo as they made their way through the tightly packed lanes of Lalbaug.
Despite the crowd and heavy security presence, they remained incredibly calm, smilingly interacting with nearby devotees and keeping a grounded demeanor as they stepped up to the main stage for their mukh darshan.
Professionally, Genelia will be seen playing a crucial role in Ram Gopal Varma’s 'Police Station Mein Bhoot', with Manoj Bajpayee as the lead.
The project will mark Genelia's primary on-screen collaboration with Manoj.
Over and above this, Genelia will also be seen playing an important role in Emraan Hashmi's ‘Gunmaaster G9’.
Talking about Riteish, he was recently seen in the film Dhamaal 4, an adventure comedy film directed by Indra Kumar. It is the fourth installment of the Dhamaal film series and a direct sequel to Dhamaal (2007), Double Dhamaal (2011) and Total Dhamaal (2019).
He was also seen hosting the second edition of Lock Upp with Farah Khan. The first edition was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.
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