Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Sidharth Malhotra and Ektaa Kapoor visit Lalbaugcha Raja

Ahead of their upcoming film The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest trailer launch, Sidharth Malhotra and producer Ektaa Kapoor visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 04:14 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 04:14 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Sidharth Malhotra and Ektaa Kapoor visit Lalbaugcha Raja
Image Credit: @viral bhayani/Instagram

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Sidharth Malhotra and Ektaa Kapoor visit Lalbaugcha Raja
2
3
4
5