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  • /Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Tusshar Kapoor celebrates 52-year family tradition; Kareena Kapoor shares Jeh's handmade Idol

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Tusshar Kapoor celebrates 52-year family tradition; Kareena Kapoor shares Jeh's handmade Idol

Actor Tusshar Kapoor marked 52 years of his family's traditional Ganpati celebrations in Mumbai, while Kareena Kapoor Khan shared pictures of a handmade clay idol crafted by her son Jeh Ali Khan on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 14, 2026, 03:37 PM IST|Updated: Sep 14, 2026, 03:37 PM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Tusshar Kapoor celebrates 52-year family tradition; Kareena Kapoor shares Jeh's handmade Idol
Image Credit: @tusshark89/Instagram

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Tusshar Kapoor celebrates 52-year family tradition; Kareena Kapoor shares Jeh's handmade Idol
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