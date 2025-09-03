Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Salman Khan, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Ankita Lokhande And Other Celebs Bid Emotional Goodbye To Bappa - WATCH

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have officially begun, bringing 2025 alive with devotion, grandeur, and festive cheer. The 10-day festival, deeply rooted in cultural and spiritual significance, is marked by beautifully adorned idols, dazzling pandals, and joyous gatherings, culminating in the emotional visarjan with the promise of Bappa's return next year.

Adding to the festivities, the Mahalaxmi Puja, also known as Jyeshtha Gauri Puja, holds special importance during Ganesh Chaturthi, as devotees seek blessings for prosperity and harmony. Bollywood celebrities also joined the celebrations - From Salman Khan, Ananya Panday’s Ganpati visarjan to Ankita Lokhande's Ganpati Celebration and Jyeshtha Gauri Puja at her home with love and devotion adding extra sparkle to the festive season.

Celebs Bid Emotional And Heartfelt Goodbye To Bappa

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Salman Khan

Superstar Salman Khan joined his family for Ganpati Visarjan, where he was seen joyfully grooving to the dhol beats, creating festive and viral moments from the celebration.

Most Awaited Video Is Here ___



Salman Bhai dancing his heart out in Ganpati Celebrations _ pic.twitter.com/hhjuf9aRzF — s. (@CinemaXCricket) August 28, 2025

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday also performed Ganpati Visarjan, sharing a heartfelt video that offered fans a sneak peek into her festive celebrations.

Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami celebrated the Visarjan festivities with full festive spirit.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor’s home was beautifully decked up as she welcomed Ganpati Bappa with devotion. The producer was also seen performing the Ganpati Visarjan pooja with grace and faith.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also seen performing Ganpati Visarjan Aarti, with Ranbir carrying the Bappa idol ahead of the immersion.

Pavitra Punia

Popular TV actor Pavitra Punia was also seen dancing her heart out during the Ganpati Visarjan Puja.

Kamya Punjabi

Kamya Punjabi bid an emotional farewell to Bappa, lovingly asking him to come back early next year.

Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon took to Instagram to share a heartfelt photo dump from her Ganpati celebrations, captioning it, 'The last few days were beautiful meeting friends, praying, and laughing.'

Tejasswi Prakash - Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were also spotted joining the Ganpati Visarjan festivities in full spirit.

Govinda & Sunita Ahuja

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, along with their son Yash, were also seen bidding an emotional goodbye to Bappa.

Gurmeet Choudhary - Debinna Bonnerjee

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, along with their daughter, were seen soaking in the festive vibes during the Ganpati Visarjan celebrations.



Yuvika chaudhary- Prince Narula

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula, along with their family, were seen bidding an emotional goodbye to Bappa.

Ankita Lokhande - Vikas Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vikas Jain’s festive celebrations saw fellow industry celebrities joining in the fun. Lokhande, along with her mother, also performed the Mahalaxmi Puja, also known as Jyeshtha Gauri Puja, which holds special significance during Ganesh Chaturthi. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her celebrations, expressing gratitude for the seva, captioning it, 'Gauri Maa and Bappa’s blessings truly keep us going.'

Ganpati Bappa Morya!