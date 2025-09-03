Ganeshotsav 2025: Nikita Dutta Offers Prayers At Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbaicha Raja & Other Ganpati Pandals Amid Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations
Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbaicha Raja is the famous Pandal of Lord Ganesha in Mumbai, located at the Ganesh Galli mandal.
New Delhi: The much-revered festivity of Ganesh Chaturthi started this year on August 27. It is a 10-day festival where devotees welcome Bappa home and offer prayers before they bid him adieu with a promise of returning next year. Like several of our celebrities, Bollywood actress Nikita Dutta too embraced the spirit of the festival by visiting Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh Pandals this year. Nikita marked the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi by seeking blessings at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai Cha Raja, Parel Cha Raja, and Chinchpoklicha Chintamani pandals respectively.
Nikita Dutta At Ganeshotsav 2025
Dressed elegantly in a traditional ethnic ensemble, Nikita blended perfectly with the festive vibe as she greeted devotees and posed for pictures with fans along the way. The actress shared a glimpse of her visit on social media with the caption, which says, "Jai Vighnaharta #lalbagcharaja #mumbaicharaja #parelchamaharaja #chintamanicharaja"
With the chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya echoing across the nation, Nikita’s spiritual journey across the city’s revered pandals added to the festive fervor, making her visit one of the warm highlights of this year’s celebrations.
About Ganesh Chaturthi Festival
Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival which begins on the fourth day of the Hindu lunisolar calendar month 'Bhadrapada', will begin on August 27 this year. It starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'. The festive period is also known as 'Vinayak Chaturthi' or 'Vinayak Chavithi'.
Ganpati Bappa Morya!
