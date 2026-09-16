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Ganeshotsav 2026: Shilpa Shetty bids adieu to Bappa with family, dances to dhol beats

Ganeshotsav 2026: Shilpa Shetty is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with her family every year, and the festival remains a special occasion for her.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 16, 2026, 10:37 AM IST|Updated: Sep 16, 2026, 10:37 AM IST
Ganeshotsav 2026: Shilpa Shetty bids adieu to Bappa with family, dances to dhol beats
Image Credit: Instagram

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Ganeshotsav 2026: Shilpa Shetty bids adieu to Bappa with family, dances to dhol beats
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