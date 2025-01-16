Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Vineet Kumar Singh, known for his performance in Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaaz, recently shared his thoughts on nepotism and privilege in the Bollywood industry during an interview with Bollywood Bubble. While Vineet emphasised that he doesn’t harbour resentment toward anyone for their privileges, he used Alia Bhatt’s career trajectory as an example to illustrate how opportunities often favour those with industry connections.

The actor recalled a moment from the set of the 2007 film Dhokha, directed by Pooja Bhatt, where he witnessed a young Alia Bhatt sitting on her father Mahesh Bhatt’s lap. Reflecting on that time, Vineet said, “I remember I was doing Dhokha. I didn’t know what was happening in my life, and I even thought of going back to Banaras. Alia was so young back then; she would sit on Mahesh Bhatt’s lap. I was struggling then, and I am struggling today too. Alia is a fantastic actor, but when you get opportunities at the right time, your life can change.”



Vineet shared that he doesn’t believe in debating nepotism but accepts that privilege exists. He said, “A human’s child will be human, an animal’s child will be an animal, and seeds of a rose grow roses, nothing else. Why would you not care for the child you’ve given birth to? They’re just privileged to have a lineage in the film industry, to have people guiding them. It’s my luck that my father is a mathematician and my mother was a housewife.”

The actor further acknowledged that while privilege may provide opportunities, consistent effort and talent remain essential to thrive. However, he expressed frustration about the endless cycle of struggles in his career. “People say gold shines brighter after being heated, but if gold keeps getting heated forever, of what use is it? Who will wear it? A lot of my time has gone into enduring this heat,” Vineet said, his voice reflecting the pain of his journey.



Vineet’s career has been marked by years of perseverance and grit. Despite delivering powerful performances in films like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mukkabaaz, and Saand Ki Aankh, he still finds himself fighting for his place in the industry. The actor’s honest admission sheds light on the contrasting journeys of insiders and outsiders in Bollywood, highlighting how timing and opportunity play a pivotal role in shaping success.

While Vineet continues to carve his path, his story is a reminder of the deep-rooted challenges many talented actors face in an industry often defined by privilege and connections. Fans of the actor have praised his resilience and continue to hope for more recognition for his exceptional talent. Vineet was last seen in Rangbaaz released on Prime.