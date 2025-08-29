Advertisement
GANESH CHATURTHI 2025

Ganpati Visarjan 2025: Hrishitaa Bhatt Bids Adieu To Bappa With Love, Devotion

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025:

|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 09:48 AM IST|Source: IANS
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Hrishitaa Bhatt performed the rituals of Ganpati Visarjan and bade goodbye to Lord Bappa with utmost spiritual fervour on Thursday. In the ANI visuals, the 'Asoka' actor can be heard chanting 'Ganpati bappa moraya' and performing the rituals with affection and dedication.

Clad in a red traditional attire, she looked stunning as she performed the aarti along with her family.

 

A post shared by Hrishitaa Bhatt (@hrishitaa_bhatt)

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayak Chavithi, is a festival that marks the worship of Lord Ganesha as the god of new beginnings and remover of obstacles. This auspicious ten-day festival starts with 'Chaturthi' and ends on 'Anantha Chaturdashi'.

As part of the festivities, people bring Lord Ganesh idols into their homes, observe fasts, prepare mouth-watering delicacies, and visit pandals. Celebrated across the country, the festival sees lakhs of devotees gathering in temples and mandals to seek blessings.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Lauki (Bottle Gourd) Is Considered Special Prasad For Lord Ganesha

Homes and pandals are adorned with elaborate decorations, and the air is filled with prayers, music, and festive chants. The streets come alive with vibrant processions and traditional rituals as people prepare delicious offerings and visit the beautifully decorated pandals.

On the work front, Hrishitaa Bhatt made her debut in the film Asoka (2001) opposite Shah Rukh Khan, but it was Haasil (2003) that brought her fame. Bhatt received critical acclaim for the role and subsequently appeared in films like Ab Tak Chhappan (2004) and Jigyaasa (2006). She was part of the ensemble cast of the ZEE5 cop drama web series, Lalbazaar. 

