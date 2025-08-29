Ganpati Visarjan 2025: With Z+ Security Cover, Salman Khan Dances On Dhol Beats With Sister Arpita Khan; Sonakshi Sinha, Hubby Zaheer Iqbal Join The Festivity - Watch

New Delhi: With a heavy heart, many celebrities bid adieu to Bappa on August 28, 2025 after welcoming him on Ganesh Chaturthi (August 25) this year. Making the farewell of the lord a memorable moment, Arpita Khan Sharma's Ganpati Visarjan 2025 event was marked by dhol beats, dance and fun energy. Leading the crowd was none other than Bhaijaan Salman Khan.

Salman Khan Dances At Ganpati Visarjan

Videos from the event have gone viral on social media showing Salman Khan dancing his heart out to dhol beats with sister Arpita Khan, husband Aayush and kids. Actress Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal also can be seen joining in the celebration and dancing on the high-energy beats. Take a look here:

Salman Khan At Ganpati Celebrations

Earlier when superstar Salman Khan shared a clip on Instagram where he can be seen performing the Ganpati Aarti preceded by his mother, Salma Khan, and father, Salim Khan. It also gives a sneak-peek into the gorgeous decor and majestic Bappa Idol in pista green seated among many flowers. Firstly, Salma Khan performed the aarti, followed by the actor's father and veteran lyricist Salim Khan.

The clip had a Ganapati song played in the background. It was followed by Salman Khan's siblings and the rest of his family members, which include Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Arpita, Aayush Sharma and their sons Ahil Sharma and Ayat Sharma.

The Bollywood couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, along with their children, also participated in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with Salman Khan and his family.

Ganesh Chaturthi is a 10-day festival where lakhs of devotees gather at famous Ganpati temples and pandals to seek blessings of Lord Ganesh.