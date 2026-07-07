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  • /Gauahar Khan defends Zaid Darbar over Kushal Tandon's joke, drops romantic post for husband

Gauahar Khan defends Zaid Darbar over Kushal Tandon's joke, drops romantic post for husband

Zaid and Kushal are seen as contestants in 'Alliance,' which started streaming from June 26. It is hosted by Kunal Kemmu.

Published: Jul 07, 2026, 01:27 PM IST|Updated: Jul 07, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
Gauahar Khan defends Zaid Darbar over Kushal Tandon's joke, drops romantic post for husband
Image Credit: File Photo

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