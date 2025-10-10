Gauahar Khan Shares Cryptic Post About Raising Sons After Ismail Darbar Faces Backlash For Sexist Comments On Her Career

New Delhi: Actress and former Bigg Boss winner Gauahar Khan, known for her bold and unapologetic personality, recently shared a cryptic Instagram Story about raising her sons — just days after her father-in-law, music director Ismail Darbar, faced backlash for making misogynistic comments about her continuing to work after marriage and motherhood.

The controversy erupted after Darbar expressed his discomfort in an interview regarding Gauahar’s decision to remain active in her career post-marriage and after having children.

Gauahar’s Cryptic Post

In what many are calling a subtle yet powerful response, Gauahar posted a quote on her Instagram Story that read:

“Raising a boy is a beautiful kind of chaos. He runs instead of walks, climbs instead of sits, and shouts instead of whispers — yet he still pauses to kiss your cheek, grab your hand, and call you beautiful with peanut butter on his face. Amid all the noise and mess, his softness makes you feel like you’re his whole world.”

The post was widely interpreted as a graceful yet pointed message about motherhood and perhaps a quiet stand for working moms everywhere.

What Did Ismail Darbar Say?

In a recent interview with journalist Vickey Lalwani, Ismail Darbar praised Gauahar for being a devoted wife and mother but said he doesn’t support women working after marriage and motherhood.

“All I know is that she has a wonderful relationship with Zaid and is a wonderful mother. There is no harm in being honest about this,” he said.

He also claimed that while he wouldn’t tell Gauahar to stop working, “that right belongs only to my son, Zaid.”

“Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous scene came in a movie. This still happens in our house today. Gauahar is now part of our family, and we are responsible for her reputation. But I can’t tell her not to work , only Zaid can do that,” he added.

Online Backlash and Reactions

Social media users, particularly on Reddit, were quick to condemn Darbar’s statements as outdated and misogynistic.

“Who is going to earn then? Gauahar is the most famous and accomplished person in this family,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Zaid? Her husband? Who gave him the right to ‘allow’ her to work? She’s not a minor.”

A third slammed the “patriarchal mindset,” writing, “So according to him, a woman is just a child-making factory who must stop earning once she becomes a mother?”

“The reason anyone even knows your son is because of Gauahar,” another user said, calling Darbar’s views “absurd.”

Gauahar and Zaid’s Relationship

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, son of Ismail Darbar, tied the knot in December 2020, after meeting during the COVID-19 lockdown — reportedly at a grocery store. Zaid later messaged her on social media, calling her “the most beautiful woman he had ever seen.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Zehaan, in May 2023, and their second baby boy in September 2025.