/Gauahar Khan slams Nikhil Chinapa over Zaid Darbar’s gameplay, says ‘The only one playing everyone is you’

Calling out Nikhil, Gauahar said, "Yaar I am sorry, you know, Nikhil Chinapa you have all my respect because I really like you and you have a lot of experience but the only one playing everyone around is You, okay?" She didn't stop there. Defending Zaid's approach inside the headquarters, she continued, "And don't you ever say that there is no 100%, because he's the one who's all clear, and he's the one who actually is to the face. He's not getting into all these political Jamela. In fact, the only time he stepped in was to clear it out with Armaan, Taki woh usse Samja paye, Kushal ke liye."