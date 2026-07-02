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  • /Gauahar Khan slams Nikhil Chinapa over Zaid Darbar’s gameplay, says ‘The only one playing everyone is you’

Gauahar Khan slams Nikhil Chinapa over Zaid Darbar’s gameplay, says ‘The only one playing everyone is you’

The drama surrounding Alliance has spilled beyond the headquarters, with Gauahar Khan publicly defending husband Zaid Darbar. In a fiery reaction, she accused Nikhil Chinapa of manipulating the game while questioning his strategy.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 02, 2026, 05:52 PM IST|Updated: Jul 02, 2026, 05:52 PM IST
Gauahar Khan slams Nikhil Chinapa over Zaid Darbar’s gameplay, says ‘The only one playing everyone is you’
Image Credit: Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar, Instagram

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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