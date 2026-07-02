/Gauahar Khan slams Nikhil Chinapa over Zaid Darbar’s gameplay, says ‘The only one playing everyone is you’

The Alliance drama has now spilled outside the headquarters and Gauahar Khan has entered the chat with zero chill. Fiercely backing husband Zaid Darbar, Gauahar didn't just defend his gameplay, she went straight at Nikhil Chinapa, making it crystal clear who she believes is actually playing the game.
Calling out Nikhil, Gauahar said, "Yaar I am sorry, you know, Nikhil Chinapa you have all my respect because I really like you and you have a lot of experience but the only one playing everyone around is You, okay?" She didn't stop there. Defending Zaid's approach inside the headquarters, she continued, "And don't you ever say that there is no 100%, because he's the one who's all clear, and he's the one who actually is to the face. He's not getting into all these political Jamela. In fact, the only time he stepped in was to clear it out with Armaan, Taki woh usse Samja paye, Kushal ke liye."
Questioning Nikhil's own understanding of the game, Gauahar added, "And Nikhil, you're the one who's playing, you know, a very silly game, because aapko lagta hai Kushal, or Arslan, Aapke, Saath, and all of that. Whereas, Kushal clearly told Vanshaj to vote you out. So guess who hasn't got the game right? And you're questioning someone's clear intentions, oh, my God, please come out, watch the show. I thought you were more clever than that." Watch the video here:
But Gauahar saved her sharpest shot for the end, accusing Nikhil of trying to create cracks between Zaid and Kushal's growing friendship. "And another fun fact, just because Kushal and Zaid are getting along, you're the one trying to be the snake and trying to, you know, create a rift between them by saying that don't trust Zaid and all of that. But brother, who can trust you?"
With Zaid Darbar's gameplay already becoming one of the hottest talking points inside Alliance, Gauahar's explosive takedown has only turned the heat up even more. Looks like the game inside the headquarters isn't the only place where loyalties and equations are being questioned anymore.
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance streams daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.
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