Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar Become Parents A Second Time, Welcome Baby Boy!

Mumbai: TV actor Gauahar Khan has embraced motherhood for the second time, welcoming a baby boy with her husband, Zaid Darbar.

In a joint post, the couple announced their son's arrival on Wednesday, further revealing that the baby was born on Monday, September 1.

"Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling parents Zaid and Gauahar," their note read.

The heartwarming announcement sparked a wave of joy among their fans and friends, who showered the couple with love and their child with blessings.

Dia Mirza shared heart emojis in the comments, while Sameera Reddy wrote, "Congratulations wishing so much joy and love to your family!"

Swara Bhasker added, "SO many congratulations Gau!" Actor Karan V Grover commented, "Blessings all the way."

Others to react were Soundarya Sharma, Sophie Choudry, Tannaz Irani, Neeti Mohan, and Sana Khan, among others.

Earlier in April, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child through a playful Instagram post.

They shared a video of a dance performance on Jessie J's popular song, 'Price Tag.' Amid the couple's cheerful moments, the reel closes with Gauahar's cute baby bump revelation.

Since then, the 'Begum Jaan' star has been quite active on social media, documenting her pregnancy journey for her followers.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in December 2020 after dating for a brief period. They welcomed their first child, son Zehaan, in May 2023.

On the work front, Gauahar Khan was last seen in the TV series, 'Fauji 2,' a reimagination of Shah Rukh Khan's 1989 original show. (ANI)