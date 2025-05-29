Gauhar Khan To Rajiv Adatia: Television Industry Stands By Dipika Kakkar Amid Cancer Battle

New Delhi: Television actress Dipika Kakkar recently left fans and well-wishers shocked after revealing her diagnosis with stage 2 liver cancer. In an emotional social media post, Dipika shared:

“As you all are aware, the last few weeks have been quite difficult for us... walking into the hospital for a pain in the upper area of my stomach... and then finding out it's a tennis ball-sized tumour in the liver and then finding out that the tumour is second stage malignant (cancerous)... it has been one of the most difficult times we have seen and experienced!”

Following her revelation, fans and celebrities alike expressed their heartfelt support and prayers for Dipika and her family. From co-stars to fellow reality show contestants, the television fraternity has been pouring in love and strength.

Celebrity MasterChef winner Gaurav Khanna wrote,“Be strong, Dipika. We all have you in our prayers. You will defeat it. Never lose hope.”

Finalist Rajiv Adatia also expressed his solidarity, “Always with you, Dipika!!! You are a strong girl and a fighter! You will be fine! Sending you so much love and strength!”

Actress Gauahar Khan shared,“All my duas Dipika. Allahu khairur haafizaw. May Allah heal you and give you a blessed loooooong life. Ameen.”

Megha Dhade, her fellow Bigg Boss 12 contestant, wrote in an emotional note, “Dipi, kuch nahi hoga tumhe… main bas itna jaanti hoon ki tum bahut achchi insaan ho aur achchhe logon ki Bhagwan pariksha lete hain, par unka kuch bura nahi ho sakta. We all are praying for you. Bappa bless you. Jaldi se theek ho jaogi tum, ghabrana mat bilkul… We love you.”

Her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Avika Gor added,“Praying for your speedy recovery, di.”

Other celebrities such as Shraddha Arya, Delnaaz Irani, and Akanksha Rawat also sent across messages of strength and support.

In a vlog, Dipika and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim opened up about how their young son has been affected by the news. Shoaib shared,“His feeding has completely stopped.”

Dipika added, “He’s understood that Mumma isn’t well. He comes to me once or twice a day and says something, but he knows. But yes, everyone is here for us, and we are staying strong.”

They concluded the vlog by asking fans and well-wishers to continue sending their support and prayers as they face this challenging time together.