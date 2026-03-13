Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentPeopleGaurav Kapur-Kritika Kamra's wedding after-party: Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh among many others attend starry night!
GAURAV KAPUR KRITIKA KAMRA WEDDING

Gaurav Kapur-Kritika Kamra's wedding after-party: Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh among many others attend starry night!

Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra reception: Kritika and Gaurav got married at their Bandra home, followed by a sundowner.

|Last Updated: Mar 13, 2026, 09:17 AM IST|Source: ANI
Gaurav Kapur-Kritika Kamra's wedding after-party: Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh among many others attend starry night!Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Newlyweds Gaurav Kapur and Kritika Kamra hosted a wedding reception on Thursday evening for close family, friends, and members of the sports and film fraternities.

Several prominent figures from the cricketing world attended the celebration, including veteran cricketers Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh.

Tendulkar was accompanied by his wife, Anjali Tendulkar, as the couple joined other guests in celebrating the newlyweds.

Yuvraj's wife Hazel and Zaheer's wife Sagarika were also present.

The wedding reception also saw the presence of a slew of B-towners, including Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia, Amrita Arora-Shakeel Ladak, and Nakuul Mehta-Jankee.

See pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

On Wednesday, Kritika and Gaurav got married at their Bandra home, followed by a sundowner. They solemnised their relationship in a low-key civil marriage ceremony in the presence of family and close friends.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Earlier on Thursday, the couple shared mesmerising pictures from their D-Day with their Instagram family.

"This time yesterday, we said yes to forever (red heart emoji) 11.03.2026," they wrote in a joint post.

Kritika, renowned for her roles in television shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Reporters, has also made her mark in films and OTT projects, including Bheed, Tandav, and Bambai Meri Jaan. Gaurav is a prominent Indian television host, sports presenter, and the creator of the popular YouTube talk show Breakfast with Champions. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

