/‘Gaurav wants kids, I don’t’: Akanksha Chamola reveals reason behind divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp

She further mentioned, “I told him then that I'm not going to do it. So we had a discussion where I told him, ‘You want to leave me, you can leave me. Fair enough on your part’. Let's be very honest, 99% get married because you want to have kids and you want to have a big family, otherwise why would you get married? It's a fact, it's okay, he's not wrong on that”.And then Big Boss happened, and then I realized that maybe he has a lot, and I'm not able to do it, so for me, I don't want to put him in that situation. I want to be, I'm child-free for a reason. I want to be free”.