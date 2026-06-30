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  • /‘Gaurav wants kids, I don’t’: Akanksha Chamola reveals reason behind divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp

‘Gaurav wants kids, I don’t’: Akanksha Chamola reveals reason behind divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp

Television actress Akanksha Chamola has made another candid revelation about her separation from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp Season 2. The actress shared that their differing views on parenthood ultimately led to the end of their marriage.

Published: Jun 30, 2026, 10:21 AM IST|Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 10:21 AM IST
‘Gaurav wants kids, I don’t’: Akanksha Chamola reveals reason behind divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp
Image Credit: Instagram

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‘Gaurav wants kids, I don’t’: Akanksha Chamola reveals reason behind divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp
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