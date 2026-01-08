Gautami Gadgil’s Reaction After Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar’s Kissing Scene In Bade Achhe Lagte Hain: 'I Got A Call At 2.30 AM...'

New Delhi: Film and television actress Gautami Gadgil is known for playing titular roles in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soaps including Ghar Ek Mandir and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi among many others. Married to actor Ram Kapoor, Gautami recently opened up about how she reacted when her husband-informed her about the much-talked about 'kissing scene' with Sakshi Tanwar in their show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan on his YouTube chat show, Gautami recalled how she reacted when she came to know about the intimate scene early morning. "I got the call at 2.30 am. I was a mother who was breastfeeding at that time. So when I got the call at 2.30-3 am saying that, 'Listen baby, this is what has happened', my first reaction was I kept the phone on Ram. I was like, ‘What?’ I kept the phone on Ram. I didn’t even want to think further,” she said.

Gautami, however, added that she did introspect about her reaction.

"I took that time to really reflect on whether it was right for me to bang the phone. Because, see, he was working for a relentless number of hours, day in and day out. There were days when he wouldn't come home, 24 hours, 48 hours. The workload used to be so much on television. It gave me time to reflect that what am I doing," she added.

The actress called Ekta Kapoor a 'phenomenal maker', adding that she has always had a 'lot of clarity' with in thoughts.

About Bade Achhe Lagte Hai

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai went on-air from 2011 to 2014. It was based on the Gujarati play Patrani by Imtiaz Patel, and later televised version was created and produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain featured Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles.