Gehana Vasisth not involved in porn racket, claims publicist, says police mixed up erotica film with hard porn

NEW DELHI: Actress Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari, who has been arrested by Mumbai Police on allegations of shooting and uploading pornography videos on her website, is being falsely implicated, claimed her publicist.

IANS reported a statement issued by Gehana's publicist Flynn Remedios on Sunday evening, that claimed that the videos produced and directed by Gehana's company GV Studios 'at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica'. The statement read, "Gehana Vasisth aka Vandana Tiwari is totally innocent. She is not involved in any porn film racket etc. As the producer and director of her company GV Studios, she has only produced and directed films that are permissible in law and at most can be classified or categorized as Erotica. She is being falsely implicated and trapped or made a victim by vested interests and business competitors who are out to defame her."

It further said, "We have full faith in the judiciary and the Indian legal system. Unfortunately, Mumbai Police, which is otherwise the best police force in the world has mixed up and clubbed together Gehena`s Erotica film making work with hard porn and hard porn makers in India. There is a legal difference between Erotica or sensual or bold films and hard core porn, but unfortunately, we are really saddened by the fact that the cops have clubbed both together. We hope the courts will identify the difference and give Gehana justice in the coming days."

Gehana was arrested on February 6 after Crime Branch of Mumbai Police conducted a raid at a bungalow in Madh Island in Malad. According to the police, she was to be produced before a court on Monday.

Miss Asia Bikini 2012 winner Gehana is known for featuring in the Alt Balaji web-series 'Gandii Baat'. Apart from this, she has also featured in Hindi and Telugu films and has worked for more than 80 commercials.

An actor and model by profession, Gehana is a native of Chirimiri, Chhattisgarh and was born in 1988. Her real name is Vandana Tiwari. Her mother Meena Tiwari is a housewife and her father Rajendra Tiwari was an education officer.

(With IANS inputs)