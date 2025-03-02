Gene Hackman’s Children To Be Interrogated As Investigation Into Actor And Wife’s Deaths Intensifies

Los Angeles: The late Hollywood actor Gene Hackman's children are about to enter the dingy settings of the interrogation room.

Cops are set to quiz Gene Hackman’s three children as they try to discover the actor and his wife’s last movements, reports 'Mirror.co.uk'.

The star is survived by the three children he had with his ex-wife, Faye Maltese, Christopher, 65, Elizabeth, 63, and Leslie, 58. Elizabeth and Leslie were photographed looking sombre a day after the couple's bodies were discovered, as Leslie revealed she hadn't spoken to her dad in months.

As per 'Mirror.co.uk', police have confirmed they are speaking to “family members” as they try to piece together Gene and his wife Betsy’s final days. The pair were found dead in separate rooms of their New Mexico home earlier this week.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza, who gave a press conference on Friday, said that it had been a “challenge” so far to determine the last people the couple spoke to.

It was previously suggested that the maintenance workers may have spoken to the couple last. But it’s now not clear if this was the case or not.

Daughter Leslie, 58, has previously said that she hadn’t been in contact with her dad for a while. She said, "We were close. I hadn't talked to them for a couple of months, but everything was normal and everything was good". Her sister, Elizabeth Jean, 62, previously said the family believed that toxic fumes led to the couple's deaths. But this has been ruled out after a postmortem.

Cops also believe that two cell phones found at the property could hold a vital key too. They have taken them away to be analysed and may have to draft in external forensic experts to crack them.

At a press conference on Friday, it emerged that Hackman likely died about nine days before his body was discovered by authorities.

Mendoza confirmed the last event noted on Hackman's pacemaker was February 17. When asked if this could be the day Hackman died, Mendoza noted that was a "very good assumption".

"According to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption that that was his last day of life", Mendoza said. They were unable to establish if Hackman or his wife died first. Both were found “mummified”, as well as the deceased dog in the closet of the bathroom.