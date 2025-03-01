Gene Hackman, Wife Betsy Arakawa Likely Dead For Over A Week In New Findings

Washington: Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza reported on Friday that investigations into the deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, are ongoing.

While the official autopsy and toxicology reports are still pending, Sheriff Mendoza shared early findings that suggest Hackman may have passed away over a week before their bodies were discovered, Deadline reported.

The couple, who had been married since 1991 and led a private life, were found deceased on the afternoon of February 26, 2025, by maintenance workers.

The bodies were discovered in separate rooms of their residence, with one of their dogs also found dead nearby.

As per Deadline, Sheriff Mendoza noted that there were no apparent signs of foul play.

"Based on our investigation, we can say with some certainty that Gene Hackman's pacemaker recorded its last event on February 17, 2025," Sheriff Mendoza said during a brief press conference, adding, "The investigation is still ongoing, and we are awaiting further details from the final autopsy and toxicology reports, which may take months to complete," according to Deadline.

Regarding the deaths of Hackman, Arakawa, and one of their dogs, Mendoza clarified that initial findings appear to rule out carbon monoxide poisoning as a cause.

The Sheriff also mentioned that there were no immediate indications of a gas leak or other environmental factors that could have contributed to their deaths.

According to Deadline, a February 26 affidavit described a disturbing scene, "another healthy dog near the deceased female, a deceased dog laying 10-15 feet from the deceased female in a closet of the bathroom, the heater being moved, the pill bottle being opened and pills scattered next to the female, the male decedent being located in a separate room of the residence, and no obvious signs of a gas leak."

The identity of the medications found at the scene, including Diltiazem, Tylenol, and thyroid medication, remains unclear.

Sheriff Mendoza declined to confirm whether these were linked to the couple's deaths due to privacy regulations. The investigation is still in its early stages.

Gene Hackman, 95, was a two-time Academy Award winner, having won Oscars for his roles in The French Connection (1971) and 'Unforgiven' (1992).

Throughout his career, he was also nominated for several other prestigious awards, including for 'Bonnie and Clyde' (1967), 'I Never Sang for My Father' (1970), and 'Mississippi Burning' (1988).

Hackman, was well known for his portrayal of Lex Luthor in 'Superman' (1978) and 'Superman II', as well as for his roles in films like 'The Conversation' (1974), 'Hoosiers' (1986), 'The Royal Tenenbaums' (2001), and 'Enemy of the State' (1998).

His last on-screen appearance came in 2004's 'Welcome to Mooseport.'