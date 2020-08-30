Genelia D'Souza reveals she tested coronavirus positive 3 weeks ago, has recovered now

New Delhi: Actress Genelia Deshmukh on Saturday evening revealed that she was tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago, but now, she has fully recovered and is COVID-19 negative. In a statement on social media, Genelia said she was asymptomatic and her 21-day isolation period was "most challenging".

"Hi, I was tested COVID positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for the last 21 days. With god's grace, I tested COVID negative today," the actress said in the statement.

Talking about the challenges she faced during her isolation days, she wrote, "As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with. No amount of FaceTime & digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness."

"I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... that's true strength and it's all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit -the only way to fight this monster," the statement concluded.

Read her full statement here:

Genelia is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh. She is the star of film such as 'Force', 'Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na', 'Tujhe Meri Kasam' and 'Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya'. She also has some prominet south films to her credit.