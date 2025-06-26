George Clooney And Wife Amal Clooney Visit King Charles Buckingham Palace Bash

Los Angeles: Hollywood star George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney had a royal company. The couple were seen with King Charles at his latest palace celebration. The couple were guests at Buckingham Palace on June 25 to celebrate the winners of The King's Trust Awards 2025, young people who have overcome challenges to improve their lives and have a positive impact on their communities, reports ‘People’ magazine.

King Charles, 76, was photographed sharing a friendly laugh with the couple during the reception, and they also joined the sovereign for a group photo with the winners and other supporters. As per ‘People’, George, 64, sported a grey suit sans tie while Amal, 47, looked elegant in a black dress with an off-the-shoulder neckline. It wasn't the Clooneys' first time meeting with Charles at the royal residence.

George and Amal previously attended a March 2019 dinner at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the same charity, back when it was known as The Prince's Trust, before Charles became monarch. There, they were also spotted chatting and smiling in formal evening attire, with both Charles and George sporting black bow ties while Amal rocked a white gown. George and Amal, who have a home in the U.K., also visited Windsor Castle when they were guests at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018.

There, the Casamigos co-founder even showed off his bartending skills at the reception. A source told ‘People’, “George Clooney hopped behind the bar and was mixing drinks for guests”. A source said at the time that Meghan and Amal "have known each other for a while”. Amal has been helping Meghan settle into London life”, the source added. “It was a very natural friendship from day one”.

The summer after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding, they reportedly visited the Clooneys' Lake Como villa. ABC News reported at the time that Prince Harry and the actor played basketball while Meghan lounged by the pool with Amal and helped look after the Clooneys’ twins, Ella and Alexander. The Clooneys also reportedly held a dinner party to celebrate their guests.