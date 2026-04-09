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NewsEntertainmentPeopleGeorge Clooney slams Trump over Iran remarks: 'If anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that's a war crime'
GEORGE CLOONEY

George Clooney slams Trump over Iran remarks: 'If anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that's a war crime'

The Clooney Foundation for Justice, the human rights campaign group established by George and Amal Clooney, was founded in 2016 and currently works in 40 countries, according to Variety. 

|Last Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 09:28 AM IST|Source: ANI
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George Clooney slams Trump over Iran remarks: 'If anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that's a war crime'Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Cuneo: Hollywood actor George Clooney has strongly criticised US President Donald Trump for threatening to erase "a whole civilization" unless Iran agreed to his terms for a ceasefire deal that was subsequently reached, according to Variety.

Speaking at an event in Cuneo, Italy, Clooney addressed around 3,000 high school students and voiced concern over recent geopolitical tensions. According to Italian news agency ANSA, the actor said, "Some say Donald Trump is fine. But if anyone says he wants to end a civilization, that's a war crime. "

He further stressed the importance of maintaining ethical boundaries in political discourse. "You can still support the conservative point of view, but there must be a line of decency, and we must not cross it," he added.

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Clooney also expressed concern over Trump's reported stance on the NATO alliance amid tensions surrounding Iran. "I'm worried about NATO," Clooney said. "It has ensured that Europe, but also the rest of the world, has been safe. Dismantling an institution like this worries me. Aside from many mistakes, I believe the U.S. [with NATO] has also done many extraordinary things that have stood the test of time," as quoted by Variety.

During the interaction, Clooney also engaged warmly with students, greeting them in Italian before switching to English. He joked about understanding Italian, telling the audience to "watch what you say."

The Clooney Foundation for Justice, the human rights campaign group established by George and Amal Clooney, was founded in 2016 and currently works in 40 countries, according to Variety. 

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