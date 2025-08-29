Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2953002https://zeenews.india.com/people/george-clooney-unwell-cancels-venice-film-festival-appearances-2953002.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
GEORGE CLOONEY UNWELL

George Clooney Unwell, Cancels Venice Film Festival Appearances

George Clooney also missed the official press conference for the Netflix film.

|Last Updated: Aug 29, 2025, 09:36 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

George Clooney Unwell, Cancels Venice Film Festival AppearancesPic Courtesy: Instagram

Washington: Actor and filmmaker George Clooney did not appear at several Venice Film Festival events due to illness, a representative for the star confirmed, according to People.

Clooney was unable to attend a press junket promoting 'Jay Kelly', his new film directed by Noah Baumbach, and skipped a dinner with cast mates, including Adam Sandler and Laura Dern. The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the news.

"Unfortunately, George has a sinus infection and, under doctor's orders, he has had to scale back his activities today," said a Clooney rep, according to People.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Clooney also missed the official press conference for the Netflix film.

"As you may know, George Clooney is not going to be here because he has a bad sinus infection," the press conference's moderator said. "We really hope, and I think he should be on the red carpet tonight. But he is very sorry he cannot be with us," according to People.

Clooney arrived in Venice with his wife, Amal Clooney, on August 26. 'Jay Kelly' will have a theatrical run in the US starting on November 14, before being released on Netflix on December 5, according to People.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK