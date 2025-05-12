'Gesture of Peace?': Kangana Ranaut Slammed For Using Pakistani Song In Latest Reel

New Delhi: Actress Kangana Ranaut recently shared a video from her trip to Jaipur, appearing in high spirits. The reel showcased the National Award winner in a cheerful and playful mood. However, her choice of background music sparked controversy online.

The video was captioned, “Zinda rehne keliye sirf ek cheez zaruri hai aur woh hai zindagi. Hope we don’t just live but also remain alive and lively as well.” In the clip, she is seen plucking mangoes and mimicking peacocks.

What drew criticism was her use of the song "Ranjheya Ve" by Pakistani music duo Zain and Zohaib. Several social media users pointed out that she chose a Pakistani song despite ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting imposed a ban on Pakistani content and artists working in India.

In multiple past posts, the actress-turned-politician has expressed strong support for the Indian Army and praised their valor, especially amidst escalating tensions.

Following Operation Sindoor, Kangana wrote: “May God protect those who protect us. Wishing our forces safety and success. #OperationSindoor.” She further reassured citizens, saying they could feel safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to ANI, she stated, “Our security forces protect us, may God protect them. PM Modi named this operation as Operation Sindoor. Pradhan Mantri ji ke saath hum sab ka manobal hai,” (We all stand firmly with the Prime Minister). “While our mothers and daughters watched, their husbands were gunned down... those deaths are being avenged.”

On the professional front, Kangana is set to make her Hollywood debut in the upcoming supernatural horror drama Blessed Be the Evil.