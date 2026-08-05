AICWA also released a statement on X, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74. With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood's legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable performances and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered and cherished by generations of film lovers (sic)."