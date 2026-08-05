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Ghajini actor Pradeep Rawat's last rites held today, celebs arrive to pay tribute

Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, best known for his memorable performances in Ghajini, Lagaan and BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on Tuesday at the age of 74 after battling blood cancer.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 03:08 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 03:08 PM IST
Ghajini actor Pradeep Rawat's last rites held today, celebs arrive to pay tribute
Image Credit: Instagram

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Ghajini actor Pradeep Rawat's last rites held today, celebs arrive to pay tribute
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