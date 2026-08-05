Veteran actor Pradeep Rawat, remembered for his roles in Ghajini, Lagaan, and BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on Tuesday evening at the age of 74. He'd been battling blood cancer and breathed his last at a hospital in Bhiwandi. His Lagaan co-star Yashpal Sharma confirmed the news, and the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) also put out a statement mourning his loss.
Sharma shared on Instagram that Rawat's antim darshan and last rites would take place on Wednesday, August 5. Not long after the news broke, he paid tribute with a short but heartfelt post, writing, "Pradeep Rawat, our Ghajini, Deva of Lagaan, RIP (sic)"
Many celebs from the film industry were spotted arriving to the venue to pay their last respects. Ruhanika Dhawan was spotted arriving to pay her final respects to the late veteran actor.
AICWA also released a statement on X, saying, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74. With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood's legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable performances and immense contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered and cherished by generations of film lovers (sic)."
We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Pradeep Rawat at the age of 74.— All Indian Cine Workers Association (@aicwaofficial) August 4, 2026
With his powerful screen presence, he portrayed some of the most unforgettable villainous characters alongside many of Bollywood’s legendary comedians and actors. His remarkable… pic.twitter.com/hQacsCzdvE
Rawat leaves behind his wife, Kalyani Rawat, and their son, Vikramaditya. He was born on January 21, 1952, in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and went on to build an acting career that spanned more than four decades, working not just in Hindi cinema but also across Telugu, Tamil and other regional film industries.
For a lot of people, their first memory of him goes back to BR Chopra's Mahabharat in 1988, where he played Ashwatthama, a role he'll forever be linked with. From there, he went on to become a familiar face in films, often taking on supporting or negative roles that stuck with audiences.
He played Sultan opposite Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh (1999), and a few years later took on the role of fast bowler Deva Singh Sodhi in the Oscar-nominated Lagaan (2001). But perhaps what he's best remembered for is playing the antagonist Ghajini Dharmatma, a role he first brought to life in the 2005 Tamil film Ghajini, and later reprised in its 2008 Hindi remake starring Aamir Khan.
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