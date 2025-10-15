‘Ghar Se Hi Nahi Nikalne Wala Hoon’: Vicky Kaushal Excited To Embrace Fatherhood, Says Baby ‘Almost There’

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal has opened up about stepping into a new phase of life, fatherhood. The Uri actor and his wife Katrina Kaif are expecting their first child, reportedly due between October 15 and 30, just months before their fourth wedding anniversary.

At a recent event, the actor revealed that the baby is “almost there,” and shared how eager he is to become a dad.

Vicky Kaushal on Embracing Fatherhood

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Speaking at the second edition of the Yuvaa Conclave held in Mumbai, Vicky said, “Just being a dad — I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a huge blessing, exciting times, almost there, so fingers crossed.”

Calling it “the biggest blessing,” he added with a smile, “Mujhe lag raha hai ke main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon (I don’t think I’ll step out of the house).”

Earlier, the couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram with the caption, “On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude.” The post featured a dreamy Polaroid of Katrina cradling her baby bump while Vicky lovingly embraced her.

Vicky’s younger brother, Sunny Kaushal, also expressed his excitement about the new addition to the family. He said, “Khushkhabri hai aur sabko badi khushi hai (It’s happy news and everyone is delighted). Nervous bhi hain sab ki aage jaake kya hoga (We’re also nervous about what lies ahead), so we’re just waiting for that day to come.”

Also Read:

Katrina Kaif on Kids and Family

In a 2019 interview with Filmfare, Katrina had spoken about her thoughts on family, saying, “Not having a father figure does create a certain vacuum and makes any girl feel vulnerable. When I have kids, I want them to have the experience of being with both parents.”

She added, “Each time I’ve gone through something emotionally hard, I was compelled to reflect that it must be nice for those who have a strong fatherly support from a male figure who loves you unconditionally.”

The couple tied the knot in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, in an intimate Hindu ceremony.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas (2024), while Vicky is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s upcoming film Love & War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.