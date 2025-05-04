Los Angeles: Gigi Hadid has finally gone Instagram official with her beau Bradley Cooper. The supermodel recently shared a series of photos from her 30th birthday party on Instagram, and among them was a photo of Hadid kissing Cooper, her boyfriend of one year.

In the snapshot, Hadid and the actor, 50, could be seen smooching in front of her giant, three-tier chocolate birthday cake, reports 'People' magazine.

The model, who wore a white top and had her hair slicked back in a bun, cupped Cooper's face in her hands as they kissed.

"I feel so lucky to be 30", she captioned her post. "I feel so lucky for every high and low - for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!"

"So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week", she continued. "I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade".

As per 'People', Hadid and Cooper were first linked in early October 2023, when they were spotted dining together at Via Carota in New York City's West Village, and have seemingly grown closer ever since.

Last month, Hadid made some rare comments about her romance with the 'Maestro' actor in an interview with Vogue, describing their relationship as a "very romantic and happy dynamic", though she did admit that it has come with challenges, given the couple's fame.

“To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky", she said.

Hadid added, "I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief".

A source told 'People' in January that an engagement "would be a big step" for the pair, but they're perfectly content as they are. They also spend time with each other's families, as do their kids, the insider said.

"Neither are looking to rush anything, but that's not to say they're not very happy together", the source said, adding, "Gigi has a free spirit personality and she brings out a fun side of Bradley".

Also in January, a source told 'People' that the couple's respective children have met — and even "spend time together".

Cooper shares daughter Lea De Seine, 8, with model Irina Shayk. The pair began dating in 2015 and broke up four years later. Hadid shares her daughter Khai, 4, with One Direction alum Zayn Malik. The duo split in October 2021 after nearly six years of dating.