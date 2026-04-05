Gigi Hadid denies any ties to Jeffrey Epstein, calls document mentions 'disturbing'

Washington: Supermodel Gigi Hadid has publicly addressed her name appearing in recently released documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein, calling the reference "disturbing" and firmly denying any association with him.

The documents, released by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), include a December 2015 email exchange in which Epstein is asked about the professional success of Gigi and her sister, Bella Hadid. In the exchange, a redacted individual questioned how the sisters became successful models and earned significant income.

Epstein responded briefly, dismissing claims that their father financed their careers and attributing their success to following directions, as per E! News.

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Hadid responded to the controversy after a social media user criticised her for not speaking out sooner. Replying to the comment, she said the documents "made me sick to my stomach", adding that it was "horrible to read someone you've never met speak about you that way, especially in this context", as quoted by E! News.

She explained that her initial silence was intentional, stating she did not want to detract from the experiences of Epstein's victims. However, she clarified her position after realising that her lack of comment may have been misinterpreted.

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"I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being," Hadid wrote, noting she was around 20 or 21 years old at the time the email was written.

Addressing her career, Hadid emphasised her work ethic, saying that although she "grew up privileged", her parents, Mohamed Hadid and Yolanda Hadid, instilled strong values.

She added that since signing with a modelling agency in 2012, she has worked consistently to build her career.

Epstein, who had previously pleaded guilty to charges involving the procurement of a minor, was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges. As per E! News, he died by suicide in prison weeks later while awaiting trial.