Gigi Hadid Engaged To Bradley Cooper? Sparkling Ring At Her Birthday Bash Fuels Rumors

New Delhi: Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have sparked engagement rumors after a ring was spotted on the model's finger during their latest outing. The top model and the Oscar-winning actor were seen hand-in-hand arriving at a New York restaurant for Hadid's 30th birthday celebration on Friday, April 25.

Gigi donned a white bodysuit, black leather pants, heels, golden accessories, and a bold red lip. Bradley kept it classic in an all-black ensemble—shirt, jacket, and pants.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a sparkling gold ring on the supermodel's finger. The star-studded birthday bash was attended by Gigi's family, including sister Bella Hadid, mother Yolanda Hadid, and father Mohamed Hadid. Actress Anne Hathaway also made an appearance with her husband, Adam Shulman.

The couple reportedly began dating in October 2023. While no official confirmation has been made by either party, the rumors have sparked excitement among fans.

Bradley was previously married to Jennifer Esposito from 2006 to 2007. Meanwhile, Gigi and Zayn Malik's relationship was once a fan favorite. The pair separated in 2021 and are now co-parenting their daughter, Khai.