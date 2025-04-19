‘Ginny & Georgia’ Season 3 Trailer Is Here — Find Out When It Premieres

New Delhi: Netflix has just released the much-anticipated trailer for Season 3 of Ginny & Georgia, and fans are left excited. After a long delay, the beloved mother-daughter drama is officially returning this summer.

Mark your calendars — the first episode premieres on June 5, 2025.

Production for the new season was delayed due to the industry-wide strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, but now the show is back and bolder than ever.

The newly released trailer teases an intense season ahead. Georgia (played by Brianne Howey) finds herself facing a murder trial, while Ginny’s (Antonia Gentry) world unravels around her. Fans can expect plenty of twists, secrets, and emotional rollercoasters.

Netflix shared the teaser via Instagram with the caption: “Welcome back to Wellsbury, Peaches! Here’s a peek at Season 3 of GINNY & GEORGIA — coming June 5.”

Who’s Back (and Who’s New)

Season 3 brings back familiar faces including:

Brianne Howey as Georgia

Antonia Gentry as Ginny

Diesel La Torraca as Austin

Felix Mallard as Marcus

Scott Porter, Jennifer Robertson, Raymond Ablack, and Sara Waisglass in key supporting roles

New to the cast are Ty Doran and Noah Lamanna, who will appear in recurring roles as Ginny’s peers. Victoria Paige Watkins and Jonathan Whittaker also join the ensemble in pivotal supporting roles.

The hit series, created by Sarah Lampert, returns under new showrunner Sarah Glinski for its third season — and fans can already look forward to more. Netflix has confirmed a fourth season is also in the works.