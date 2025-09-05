Giorgio Armani Dies At 91: Demi Moore, Julia Roberts, Donatella Versace And Others Pay Heartfelt Tribute To Italian Fashion Icon

Milan: Following the demise of Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani on September 4, celebrities like Demi Moore, Julia Roberts, Donatella Versace, Ashton Kutcher and more honoured the fashion legend with heartfelt tributes, E! News reported.

Victoria Beckham, who launched her own fashion label in 2008, reflected on Giorgio's legacy in the industry.

"The fashion world has lost a true legend in Giorgio Armani--a visionary designer whose legacy will live on forever," Victoria wrote on her Instagram Stories. "I feel honoured to have called him a friend."

Despite Armani's longstanding business rivalry with the Versace family, Donatella shared her condolences, writing on Instagram, "The world lost a giant today. He made history and will be remembered forever," as per the outlet.

For Julia Roberts, some of her most iconic looks were Armani, including her oversized grey suit at the 1990 Golden Globes.

"This was one of my all-time favorite outfits," said Julia in January 2024. "I could not have known that it was going to become this statement outfit. I just thought I looked fabulous, and I still have that suit."

Julia's bond with Giorgio went beyond the glitz and glamour of fashion. As she wrote on Instagram following his death alongside a snap together, "A true friend. A Legend," E! News reported.

Taking to her Instagram, Demi Moore also remembered the late fashion designer.

"So deeply saddened to hear of the passing of a true legend, Giorgio Armani. I am beyond thankful for the time we spent working so closely together this past year on one-of-a-kind, Prive designs for Cannes, Golden Globes and Oscars. He helped bring Elisabeth's sparkle to life, and I am eternally grateful. We will miss you dearly Mr. Armani," she wrote.

Meanwhile, Russell shared insight into the first time he stepped into an Armani suit at the 1997 premiere of LA Confidential at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Producer Arnon Milchan sent me to the Armani store with a credit card to get a suit for the premiere," he recalled on X. "That began a love affair with Armani suits that continues to this day."

Since that day, the ace star shared that "so many significant moments" in his life took place with Armani stitched in his ensembles.

"Mr. Armani has made a deep contribution to fashion, to design, to popular culture," he added. "His energy, vision and finesse have made a mark acknowledged around the globe," E! News reported.

The Italian fashion designer was known for curating a quintessentially Italian aesthetic in his clothes, as well as taking Hollywood's red carpets to new heights.

Iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away at the age of 91, the Armani Group announced on Thursday, according to CNN.

"Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones," the Armani Group said in a statement, describing the founder as "a tireless driving force," as quoted by CNN.

"In this company, we have always felt like part of a family," read a statement provided by the brand on behalf of his family and employees. "Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love."