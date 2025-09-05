New Delhi: One of the most iconic and revolutionary Italian fashion designers Giorgio Armani breathed his last on September 4, 2025. Regarded as the one of them most influential fashion figures globally, Armani was also credited for his impact on celebrity red-carpet styling. Armani, who remained unwell for quite some time, died at his home. His company announced that Armani had 'passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones' in a social media post. He was 91.

Giorgio Armani's Work & Net Worth

He first got recognition for his work with fashion house Cerruti 1881. In 1975, he set-up his own company Armani, which later diversified into music, sport, and luxury hotels. By 2001, Armani had achieved widespread acclaim as the most successful designer of Italian origin. His staggering net worth comprising his huge fashion empire is valued at more than $12.1 billion. He was ranked among the top 200 billionaires in the world, according to Forbes.

Armani's Fashion Lines

The Italian fashion designer was known for curating a quintessentially Italian aesthetic in his clothes, as well as taking Hollywood's red carpets to new heights. Armani expanded his brand globally, introducing several lines including Emporio Armani, Armani Junior, and AX Armani Exchange, while also establishing a presence in cosmetics, perfumes, and home furnishings. His work in costume design for over 100 films, notably American Gigolo (1980), helped cement his international reputation.

Who will inherit Armani's fashion empire?

The legendary fashion icon doesn't have any direct descendants as he didn't marry or have kids. But Giorgio Armani’s elder sister, Rosanna, his nieces, Silvana and Roberta, and his nephew, Andrea Camerana, have important positions in the label’s leadership roles, as per Financial Times report.

Speaking with the Financial Times recently, Armani had stated, "My succession plans consist of a gradual transition of the responsibilities I have always assumed towards Leo Dell’Orco, the members of my family and the work team. I would like the succession to be organic and not a moment of rupture."

Who is Leo Dell’Orco?

Leo Dell’Orco is the head of the men's style office of the Armani Group. He is considered to be the close confidante of Giorgio Armani, as per Hindustan Times. Leo was appointed as the chairman of the board of directors of the basketball team, Pallacanestro Olimpia Milano, in July 2019.

In Giorgio Armani's 2022 autobiography, 'Per Amore', it is mentioned that Leo Dell’Orco's real name is Pantaleo and that Leo is the person whom he (Armani) has 'entrusted my most private thoughts, personal, work and otherwise, which he has kept to himself with great discretion.'

Armani had recalled in a December 2023 interview with d la Repubblica about meeting Orco, who was walking a friend's dog in Milan. He revealed that that his friend's dog and Armani's dog began to play. At the time, Orco was 24 and was working as an advertising executive. Later, he started modeling for the companies Armani worked with.

