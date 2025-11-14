Girija Oak SLAMS AI-Generated Photo Amid ‘Blue Saree’ Viral Craze, Warns of Social Media’s Dark Side

New Delhi: Actor Girija Oak Godbole, known for her recent viral moment as 'The Woman in the Blue Saree', has shared her perspective on the darker aspects of sudden social media fame. The Jawan star, who is preparing for the release of her upcoming web series Therapy Sherapy with Gulshan Devaiah, took to Instagram to address the troubling circulation of AI-morphed, explicit images of her that have surfaced online.

"It's Crazy And Great In Equal Parts"

In an emotional video, Girija opened up about the overwhelming attention she has received in the past few days. “What has been happening on social media for the past three days has been absolute madness. It's crazy and great in equal parts,” she said, reflecting on the sudden surge in her online popularity. The actor expressed her gratitude for the love and support from fans and loved ones, acknowledging the flood of positive comments and creative memes circulating across social media platforms.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

AI-Morphed, Objectified Images: "It Bothered Me"

However, not all the content circulating about her has been positive. Girija revealed her discomfort with the AI-generated, sexually explicit images that have been altered to objectify her. “Some of them are also AI-morphed images of me, which are not in great taste. They are sexualised and objectified beyond comfort, and this bothers me,” she said, stressing the unsettling impact these images have had on her.

Girija also reflected on the broader issue of digital fame, particularly in the age of social media. “I am also somebody who lives in this day and age. I use social media myself. I am fully aware of how this works-when something becomes viral, something is trending. These kinds of images generally get made and get circulated as long as people are clicking on your post and you're getting enough likes, interactions and views,” she explained. However, she voiced concern over the lack of rules and accountability in this digital ecosystem. "What is bothering me is that this game has no rules And there's just absolutely nothing that is not allowed in this game," she said, highlighting the dangerous consequences of this unchecked environment.

A Mother's Concern: "These Images Will Remain Forever"

Speaking from a deeply personal place, Girija shared her worries as a mother. “I have a twelve-year-old son. He does not use social media right now, but eventually he will. Once he grows up, he's going to have access to these images because they may be circulating right now, but they're going to remain on the internet forever,” she said, expressing concern over the impact these images could have on her son when he eventually comes across them. “He will know that these are not real images and that they are morphed with the help of AI. Just like people who are watching these images right now-they are also aware of the fact that these are not real images and they are modified. But it does give them some sort of a cheap thrill, some sort of a cheap digitalisation. This is scary," she admitted.

Taking a Stand: "You Are Part of the Problem"

While Girija acknowledges that she cannot completely control the situation, she emphasised the importance of speaking out. "I'm fully aware that I cannot do much about it, but not doing anything about it is also not sitting right with me,” she said, addressing her audience directly. She made a heartfelt plea to those involved in creating and sharing AI-morphed images. “If you are somebody who's watching this video and you use AI to morph images of women, men, and everybody into something that's not appropriate, then you should think about it once. If you're not somebody who edits these kinds of images and posts them, but you are somebody who likes seeing these kinds of images on social media, then you are also part of the problem. I can only request you to reconsider,” she urged, calling for more responsibility in the way people use AI tools and engage with content online.

Take a look:

Turning a Negative Into a Positive: Girija's Optimistic Outlook

Despite the challenges, Girija remained optimistic. “Apart from that, I'm having a lot of fun because of the sudden attention. And if this translates into more people watching my films, watching my series, watching my plays, then what else could I ask for?” she said, closing her message with a positive note.

Girija Oak Godbole, a prominent name in Marathi cinema and theater, is also recognised for her roles in Hindi films like Taare Zameen Par, Ladies Special, Jawan, and Inspector Zende. With her new web series Therapy Sherapy on the horizon, it seems Girija’s star is continuing to rise, despite the challenges that come with viral fame.