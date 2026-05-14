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Glory actor Divyenndu opens up on mad obsession and passion: 'There has to be some meaning'

Actor Divyenndu is currently dominating social media with his latest show 'Glory.' The actor opened up about the emotional and mental demands of being an artist. He went on to share that he sees little difference between being “madly passionate” and “obsessed.”

|Last Updated: May 14, 2026, 11:50 AM IST|Source: IANS
  • Divyenndu says passion and obsession are “almost the same thing” for artists
  • The actor believes success requires endurance and a marathon mindset
  • He feels people use the word “obsessed” too casually in today’s trend culture
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Glory actor Divyenndu opens up on mad obsession and passion: 'There has to be some meaning'Pic Credit: Divyenndu, Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Divyenndu, who is currently seen on the show Glory, has shared his thoughts on obsession, passion, and endurance, saying that people often use such words too loosely without understanding their true meaning.

The actor spoke about the emotional and mental demands of being an artist. He went on to share that he sees little difference between being “madly passionate” and “obsessed.”

Asked if he sees obsession and passion, he told IANS: “I don’t know. Like you said, it has to be a balance of both. I am obsessed with playing a character and going into the depths of it. But at the same time, I have to hold myself back at times, not to go into overdrive over things.”

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Divyenndu feels that it’s not an easy question to answer.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

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“Also, it depends. If you are a sportsman, the meanings of these words change a lot for you. You interpret them in a very different way. Being an artist, you interpret them differently as well,” he added.

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The actor said: “You need that kind of endurance to go through the whole process. It cannot be a 100-metre race. It’s a marathon we are running, so one has to keep that in mind too. But yeah, I will think more about that, because we constantly say we are obsessed with something or madly passionate about something.”

“I don’t see a difference between being madly passionate and being obsessed. It’s the same thing.”

Divyenndu feels that people use the word “obsessed” very loosely.

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“It’s like saying you are obsessed with a show, you watch six or seven episodes and you are done with it. Then you are looking for a new show, a new trend, or whatever else catches your attention. There has to be some meaning behind these words.”

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