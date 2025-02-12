Goa Minister Khaunte Slams Ranveer Allahbadia Calls His Content 'Perverted Trash'

Panaji: Goa Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte on Wednesday slammed YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, who has been facing flak for his crass remarks, and blamed such people for degrading moral values in the name of creative freedom.

Allahbadia, 31, stirred a major controversy with distasteful comments on parents and sex on Samay Raina's YouTube show India's Got Latent" that went viral on social media on Monday.

Khaunte in a post on X said, "The 'likes' of Ranveer Allahbadia are the Rot that's eating into our Social Fabric & degrading the Moral Values of an Entire Generation in the name of Creative Freedom when all they create is Perverted Trash."

Allahbadia, popularly known as BeerBiceps, has apologised for his "lapse in judgement" but the issue has refused to die down.

The Maharashtra Cyber Department on Tuesday registered an FIR against the show. The Guwahati police on Monday registered a case against Allahbadia and four others over the comments.