'God is great': Iran-born actress Elnaaz Norouzi celebrates Ali Khamenei's demise

Mumbai: 'Sacred Games' fame actress Elnaaz Norouzi, who was born in Iran, has reacted to the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in the US and Israeli airstrikes.



In an Instagram post, she wrote, "The most unbelievable news for us! The news we have been waiting for 47 years! Khamenei is dead. God is great."



Elnaaz, who was born in Iran and later moved to Germany before building a career in India, expressed joy over the death of Khamenei.



She followed up with another story featuring the same news headline, this time adding "thank you" and celebratory emojis.



Elnaaz also posted a video of herself dancing in celebration of Khamenei's death, referring to him as a "dictator."



"We are celebrating a Dictators Death folks! Khamenei is gone," she posted.

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Iranian state media. In Shia Islam, the 40th day after death (Arba'een) holds immense spiritual weight.



The death occurred following strikes by the US and Israel (Operation Epic Fury/Lion's Roar) on Saturday. Iran's Supreme Leader's office has declared a period of national mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and public gatherings planned to pay respects, marking the closing of a 37-year chapter in the Islamic Republic's history.



Ayatollah Khamenei was the successor to the Revolution's founder, Ruhollah Khomeini. Since 1989, his "story" was one of unwavering defiance against Western influence.