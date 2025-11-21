‘Going Through an Emotional Breakdown’: Dipika Kakkar Gets Candid About Liver Cancer Battle, Opens Up About Fear Despite Normal Health Reports

New Delhi: Dipika Kakkar recently opened up about her ongoing battle with liver cancer in an emotional YouTube vlog, offering fans an intimate look at the daily ups and downs she faces. The Sasural Simar Ka actress revealed that her medical reports are currently normal, but admitted that she often struggles to stay strong, confessing that her “heart simply can’t hold it all.”

In the video, recorded by her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika elaborated on how her emotions fluctuate every day.

“It’s not that I feel overwhelmed all the time. There are days I feel genuinely happy and hopeful. There are days I believe everything is absolutely fine, and that despite such a major issue, things are still okay. Every day brings something different, and the only way forward is to keep going. And that’s exactly what we’re trying to do. I’m going through an emotional breakdown right now. Alhamdulillah, all my reports are normal and things are moving in the right direction. But there’s still that lingering fear in my heart, even when everything seems okay. I spoke to Somnath Sir about it, and he explained how anxiety works. Dr. Imran Shaikh has also said the same thing,” Dipika shared.

Dipika further opened up about the physical challenges she deals with daily—from thyroid fluctuations to hormonal imbalances that affect her skin and overall well-being.

“But the truth is, every day I wake up dealing with something new. Sometimes my thyroid levels fluctuate. Hormonal changes affect the body in unexpected ways. My skin has become extremely dry; these past two days the air has been so dry that the skin on my hands has started cracking. There’s this odd pressure I feel in my ears and neck. My nose feels uncomfortably dry too,” she explained, giving viewers a raw look at how the treatment impacts her body.

While acknowledging that the journey feels exhausting, Dipika reminded herself and her viewers about the importance of pushing forward despite fear. “You have to remind yourself that this is nothing—you have to get up and keep going. Like we always say, you have only two choices: sit with the fear and let it consume you, or confront it and move forward. And I believe the only way to fight through all of this is to keep moving. So don’t give up.”

She also encouraged viewers dealing with similar struggles to keep their faith and trust in God.

Dipika Kakkar is married to actor Shoaib Ibrahim. The duo runs a popular YouTube channel where they share regular vlogs. The couple, parents to two-year-old Ruhaan, frequently update fans about both the highs and lows of their personal journey.