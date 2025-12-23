'Gold Toh Gold Hota Hai': 9 Years Of Aamir Khan’s Dangal And Its Most Iconic Dialogues

Mumbai: Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal completed nine years since its theatrical release on Saturday, yet the film continues to hold a special place in Indian cinema as one of the most impactful sporting dramas ever made.

Released in 2016, Dangal was rooted in a real-life story but narrated with mainstream conviction, striking a rare balance between emotion, entertainment and social commentary. The film not only emerged as a massive box-office success but also resonated deeply with audiences for its themes of ambition, discipline and gender equality.

Aamir Khan’s transformative portrayal of Mahavir Singh Phogat was widely appreciated, while Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra delivered memorable performances as Geeta and Babita Phogat, marking their breakout roles. From authentic wrestling sequences to a gripping screenplay and emotionally charged music, every element of the film contributed to keeping viewers engaged till the very end.

However, beyond its performances and technical finesse, Dangal stood out for its powerful, rooted and hard-hitting dialogues. Many of these lines went on to become cultural catchphrases, continuing to inspire audiences years after the film’s release.

Some of the most iconic dialogues from the film include:

“Gold toh gold hota hai… chhora laave ya chhori.”

“Mhaari chhoriyan chhoron se kam hain ke?”

“Jeetne ke liye sabse pehle apne aap se jeetna padta hai.”

“Coach sirf guide hota hai, asli fight toh khud ladni padti hai.”

“Medal laane ke liye sirf taqat nahi, dimaag bhi chahiye.”

“Agar aaj tumne himmat haar di, toh kal jeet ka matlab bhi nahi rahega.”

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Dangal was produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and also starred Sakshi Tanwar in a pivotal role. The film hit theatres on December 21, 2016, and continues to be celebrated for turning a sporting drama into a cultural phenomenon.