Los Angeles: Sixteen-year-old actor Owen Cooper has created history by winning the Golden Globe for his role in the Netflix series 'Adolescence'.

The actor received the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series at the Golden Globe Awards, which are currently underway at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

With this win, Cooper has made history. At just 16, he is now the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe in this category. He is also the youngest male actor to win a Golden Globe, an Emmy Award, and a Critics' Choice Award in a back-to-back sweep.

Earlier this month, Cooper won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Adolescence. Last year, he also made history at the Emmy Awards by becoming the youngest male actor to win an acting award.

In the four-episode Netflix series 'Adolescence,' Owen plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old schoolboy who is arrested in a murder case. The show does not focus on who committed the crime but instead explores why Jamie's life took that tragic turn.

The series also stars Stephen Graham as Jamie's father, Christine Tremarco as his mother, and Amelie Pease as his sister. According to Deadline, the show crossed more than 141 million views in its first three months, becoming Netflix's second-most-watched series after Wednesday.

According to PEOPLE, Cooper expressed his gratitude during his acceptance speech for being recognised for the role.

"Wow, standing here with a Golden Globe, it does not feel real whatsoever," he began. "What an incredible journey me and my family have been put through. We are forever grateful for what these people have done for me and my family. What started off as, what I thought [was], 'I might be okay, I might be awful. I never know.' So I took a risk, and I went to drama classes."

Recalling his early days, Cooper added, "I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing. But I got through it, and I'm still very much an apprentice. So still learning every day. I'm still learning from the people that I sat in front of, you sat in front of me, who's inspired me."

Other nominees in the category included Billy Crudup (The Morning Show), Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus), Tramell Tillman (Severance), and Ashley Walters (Adolescence).