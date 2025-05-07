Advertisement
NewsLifestylePeople
GOLDEN GLOBES 2026

Golden Globes 2026: Best Podcast Category Award Introduced

Golden Globes 2026 announced a new award category honoring the best podcast of the year.

|Last Updated: May 07, 2025, 08:46 PM IST|Source: ANI
Golden Globes 2026: Best Podcast Category Award Introduced (Source: Instagram)

Los Angeles: Golden Globes 2026 ceremony will be a bit different as a new category has been added to it.
The organisers announced a new award category honoring the best podcast of the year, broadening its recognition of creative storytelling, as per Variety.

The category will debut at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards, scheduled for January 11, 2026. Organizers said the move reflects the growing influence and reach of podcasts in the entertainment industry.
"As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling," said Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes. "Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations."

The award will include both audio and video podcasts and will spotlight work that has made a significant impact over the past year. The 25 most popular podcasts will be eligible, with six finalists to be named. Specific eligibility guidelines are expected in the coming weeks.

