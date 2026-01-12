Advertisement
GOLDEN GLOBES 2026

Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Dish Out Major Couple Goals In Co-ordinated Looks

|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 09:10 AM IST|Source: ANI
Golden Globes 2026: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Dish Out Major Couple Goals In Co-ordinated LooksPic Courtesy: Instagram

Los Angeles: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned heads as they arrived together at the 2026 Golden Globes Awards. The couple made an early entry on the red carpet, ensuring all eyes were on them.

PeeCee and Jonas were also seen posing for the paparazzi and sharing adorable moments as they walked the red carpet.

For the big night, Priyanka opted for a navy blue tiered gown, pairing it with diamond jewellery. Nick Jonas, on the other hand, chose a simple, sharp black suit, keeping his look classic.

Priyanka is also part of the Golden Globes ceremony as a presenter. Ahead of the event, the organisers shared the full list of presenters, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The list includes George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Macaulay Culkin, Charli XCX, Hailee Steinfeld, Jennifer Garner, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Hart, Miley Cyrus, Pamela Anderson, and Snoop Dogg.

Some of the presenters are also nominees this year. George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Miley Cyrus, Ayo Edebiri, Amanda Seyfried, Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Sean Hayes, and Kevin Hart are all nominated for awards.

Others, like Hailee Steinfeld, Colman Domingo, Dakota Fanning, Kathryn Hahn, Lalisa Manobal, Regina Hall, and Zoë Kravitz, are part of projects that received Golden Globe nominations.

On the film side, One Battle After Another leads with nine nominations. Sentimental Value follows with eight, while Sinners has seven. Hamnet received six nominations, and Frankenstein and Wicked: For Good earned five each.

For television, The White Lotus leads with six nominations. Adolescence has five, while Only Murders in the Building and Severance have four nominations each.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the film The Bluff. The film will premiere on Prime Video on February 25, 2026. 

