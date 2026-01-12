Golden Globes 2026 Winners: Owen Cooper Makes History, One Battle After Another Dominates - Check Full List

Golden Globes 2026 Winners Full List: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards were held on January 12 (IST) at the Beverly Hilton in California, bringing together some of the biggest names from the global film and television industry. The star-studded evening celebrated excellence across categories and featured several historic first-time wins.

One Battle After Another emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners, securing four major awards. The film took home the trophies for Best Film – Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Female), cementing its dominance at the ceremony.

Netflix’s global sensation Adolescence also delivered a standout performance. The series won four awards, including Best Limited Series, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor (Male), and Best Supporting Actor (Female). Its lead star, Own Cooper, made history by becoming the youngest actor ever to win a Golden Globe.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Golden Globe 2026: Wagner Moura Becomes First Brazilian Actor To Win Best Actor

Adding to the list of milestones, Wagner Moura won Best Actor (Drama/Film) for his role in The Secret Agent, marking a historic achievement. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet claimed the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor in a Film (Musical or Comedy) for his performance in Marty Supreme.

Here's the full list of winners:

Film categories

Best Film - Drama

Winner: Hamnet

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Film - Musical Or Comedy

Winner: One Battle After Another

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another

Best Non-English Language Film

Winner - The Secret Agent

It Was Just an Accident

No Other Choice

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirat

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Film

Winner - KPop Demon Hunters

Arco

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amelie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Female Actor - Drama

Winner: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Tessa Thompson - Hedda

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Best Male Actor - Drama

Winner: Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

Best Female Actor - Musical Or Comedy

Winner - Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Male Actor - Musical Or Comedy

Winner - Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Best Supporting Female Actor

Winner - Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Male Actor

Winner - Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value

Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Winner - Sinners

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Best Director

Winner - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao - Hamnet

Best Screenplay

Winner - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloe Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet

Best Original Song

Winner - Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; 'Golden'

Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One

Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden

Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home

Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble

Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams

Best Original Score

Winner - Ludwig Goransson - Sinners

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Ludwig Goransson - Sinners

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kanding Ray - Sirat

Max Richter - Hamnet

Hans Zimmer - F1

TV Nominations

Best Series - Drama

Winner: The Pitt

The Diplomat

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Best Series - Comedy Or Musical

Winner: The Studio

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio

Best Limited Series

Winner: Adolescence

Adolescence

All Her Fault

The Beast In Me

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Best Female Actor - Drama

Winner: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Kathy Bates - Matlock

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - Mobland

Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus

Best Male Actor - Drama

Winner - Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Sterling K Brown - Paradise

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Adam Scott - Severance

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Best Female Actor - Comedy Or Musical

Winner - Jean Smart - Hacks

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Jean Smart - Hacks

Best Male Actor - Comedy Or Musical

Winner - Seth Rogen - The Studio

Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Best Female Actor - Limited Series

Winner - Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Best Male actor - Limited Series

Winner - Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence

Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Best Supporting Female Actor

Winner - Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Parker Posey - The White Lotus

Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Best Supporting Male Actor

Winner: Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance

Winner - Ricky Gervais - Mortality

Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?

Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life

Kevin Hart - Acting My Age

Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts

Ricky Gervais - Mortality

Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Best Podcast

Winner - Good Hang with Amy Poehler

Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard

Call Her Daddy

Good Hang with Amy Poehler

The Mel Robbins Podcast

SmartLess

Up First from NPR