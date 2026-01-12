Golden Globes 2026 Winners: Owen Cooper Makes History, One Battle After Another Dominates - Check Full List
Golden Globes 2026 Winners Full List: Owen Cooper made history as the youngest Golden Globe winner at the 2026 awards, with One Battle After Another and Adolescence emerging as the night’s biggest winners.
Golden Globes 2026 Winners Full List: The 83rd Golden Globe Awards were held on January 12 (IST) at the Beverly Hilton in California, bringing together some of the biggest names from the global film and television industry. The star-studded evening celebrated excellence across categories and featured several historic first-time wins.
One Battle After Another emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners, securing four major awards. The film took home the trophies for Best Film – Musical or Comedy, Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Supporting Actor (Female), cementing its dominance at the ceremony.
Netflix’s global sensation Adolescence also delivered a standout performance. The series won four awards, including Best Limited Series, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor (Male), and Best Supporting Actor (Female). Its lead star, Own Cooper, made history by becoming the youngest actor ever to win a Golden Globe.
Adding to the list of milestones, Wagner Moura won Best Actor (Drama/Film) for his role in The Secret Agent, marking a historic achievement. Meanwhile, Timothée Chalamet claimed the Golden Globe for Best Male Actor in a Film (Musical or Comedy) for his performance in Marty Supreme.
Here's the full list of winners:
Film categories
Best Film - Drama
Winner: Hamnet
Frankenstein
Hamnet
It Was Just an Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Best Film - Musical Or Comedy
Winner: One Battle After Another
Blue Moon
Bugonia
Marty Supreme
No Other Choice
Nouvelle Vague
One Battle After Another
Best Non-English Language Film
Winner - The Secret Agent
It Was Just an Accident
No Other Choice
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirat
The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best Animated Film
Winner - KPop Demon Hunters
Arco
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
Little Amelie or the Character of Rain
Zootopia 2
Best Female Actor - Drama
Winner: Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
Jennifer Lawrence - Die, My Love
Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
Tessa Thompson - Hedda
Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
Best Male Actor - Drama
Winner: Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
Michael B Jordan - Sinners
Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
Best Female Actor - Musical Or Comedy
Winner - Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
Emma Stone - Bugonia
Best Male Actor - Musical Or Comedy
Winner - Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Timothee Chalamet - Marty Supreme
George Clooney - Jay Kelly
Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
Best Supporting Female Actor
Winner - Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value
Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value
Amy Madigan - Weapons
Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Male Actor
Winner - Stellan Skarsgard - Sentimental Value
Benicio Del Toro - One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi - Frankenstein
Paul Mescal - Hamnet
Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Cinematic And Box Office Achievement
Winner - Sinners
Avatar: Fire and Ash
F1
KPop Demon Hunters
Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
Sinners
Weapons
Wicked: For Good
Zootopia 2
Best Director
Winner - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Guillermo del Toro - Frankenstein
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao - Hamnet
Best Screenplay
Winner - Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
Ryan Coogler - Sinners
Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value
Chloe Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell - Hamnet
Best Original Song
Winner - Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; 'Golden'
Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen - Avatar: Fire and Ash; Dream as One
Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun, Kim Eun-jae (EJAE), Mark Sonnenblick - KPop Demon Hunters; Golden
Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson - Sinners; I Lied to You
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; No Place Like Home
Stephen Schwartz - Wicked: For Good; The Girl in the Bubble
Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner - Train Dreams; Train Dreams
Best Original Score
Winner - Ludwig Goransson - Sinners
Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
Ludwig Goransson - Sinners
Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
Kanding Ray - Sirat
Max Richter - Hamnet
Hans Zimmer - F1
TV Nominations
Best Series - Drama
Winner: The Pitt
The Diplomat
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Best Series - Comedy Or Musical
Winner: The Studio
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Studio
Best Limited Series
Winner: Adolescence
Adolescence
All Her Fault
The Beast In Me
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Best Female Actor - Drama
Winner: Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Kathy Bates - Matlock
Britt Lower - Severance
Helen Mirren - Mobland
Bella Ramsey - The Last of Us
Keri Russell - The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Best Male Actor - Drama
Winner - Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Sterling K Brown - Paradise
Diego Luna - Andor
Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
Mark Ruffalo - Task
Adam Scott - Severance
Noah Wyle - The Pitt
Best Female Actor - Comedy Or Musical
Winner - Jean Smart - Hacks
Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
Jean Smart - Hacks
Best Male Actor - Comedy Or Musical
Winner - Seth Rogen - The Studio
Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Glen Powell - Chad Powers
Seth Rogen - The Studio
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
Best Female Actor - Limited Series
Winner - Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
Best Male actor - Limited Series
Winner - Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Jude Law - Black Rabbit
Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
Best Supporting Female Actor
Winner - Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
Erin Doherty - Adolescence
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
Parker Posey - The White Lotus
Aimee-Lou Wood - The White Lotus
Best Supporting Male Actor
Winner: Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Owen Cooper - Adolescence
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs - The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman - Severance
Ashley Walters - Adolescence
Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance
Winner - Ricky Gervais - Mortality
Bill Maher - Is Anyone Else Seeing This?
Brett Goldstein - The Second Best Night of Your Life
Kevin Hart - Acting My Age
Kumail Nanjiani - Night Thoughts
Ricky Gervais - Mortality
Sarah Silverman - Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
Best Podcast
Winner - Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard
Call Her Daddy
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
The Mel Robbins Podcast
SmartLess
Up First from NPR
