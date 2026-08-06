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  • /‘Golmaal’ fame Susmita Mukherjee reveals she did C-grade films to repay Rs 1 crore loan: Sold my soul

‘Golmaal’ fame Susmita Mukherjee reveals she did C-grade films to repay Rs 1 crore loan: Sold my soul

Susmita Mukherjee has carved a niche for herself over the last four decades of her journey in the Hindi film industry.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 11:23 AM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 11:23 AM IST
‘Golmaal’ fame Susmita Mukherjee reveals she did C-grade films to repay Rs 1 crore loan: Sold my soul
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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‘Golmaal’ fame Susmita Mukherjee reveals she did C-grade films to repay Rs 1 crore loan: Sold my soul
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