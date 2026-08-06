/‘Golmaal’ fame Susmita Mukherjee reveals she did C-grade films to repay Rs 1 crore loan: Sold my soul

"Mine was very simple. I used to run my day month to month. I used to teach and I have lived a middle-class life. We all have to find out why we want to earn wealth. We have to be very clear about the why. Why do you want to earn wealth? And when you know it, then you have to do it. Like I knew why I wanted to earn wealth. And because of this, I did something like this. I am not so proud of the projects I've done, but okay. It was right for that time.”