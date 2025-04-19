Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2888423https://zeenews.india.com/people/good-bad-ugly-actor-shine-tom-chacko-arrested-in-drug-case-2888423.html
NewsLifestylePeople
SHINE TOM CHACKO

'Good Bad Ugly' Actor Shine Tom Chacko Arrested In Drug Case

 The Kerala police arrested Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko in connection with a drug case on Saturday.

|Last Updated: Apr 19, 2025, 04:24 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'Good Bad Ugly' Actor Shine Tom Chacko Arrested In Drug Case Image Credit: Facebook

Kochi: The police on Saturday arrested Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko in connection with a drug case.

His arrest was recorded after about a four-hour-long interrogation in connection with an incident in which he allegedly fled from a hotel in Kochi during a narcotics raid.

Police said that he was booked under Sections 27 (consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The medical examination and further proceedings will be conducted soon, police added.

Chacko on Saturday appeared before the Kochi City Police for questioning in response to a formal notice issued by the police.

It was on Wednesday night, upon realising that the DANSAF team had arrived, Shine escaped from his third-floor room—jumping out of the window onto a sheet covering the second floor and escaping through the staircase, police sources added.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK